Pope Funeral Draws a Crowd

More than 9 million U.S. viewers tuned in to broadcast and cable networks in the early morning hours April 8 to watch the funeral of Pope John Paul II, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Coverage on English-language networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and WGNC) attracted 8.82 million viewers and a 7.2 rating/39 share.

Telemundo, Univision and Azteca America combined reached 370,000 Hispanic viewers and a 3.2 rating/22 share.

The networks aired special live coverage from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.