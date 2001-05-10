Pontiac 400 drives FX ratings record
FX scored the biggest ratings in its seven-year history on Saturday May 5 with its telecast of the Pontiac Excitement 400. The network's first NASCAR Winston Cup race scored a 4.0 household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. FX's coverage averaged 4.5 million viewers and ranked as the third-highest rated show on basic cable for the week ending May 6. - Joe Schlosser
