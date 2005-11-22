Pointing To Rainbow's End, Site Seeks Gold

A spokesman for Reading Rainbow Producer noncommercial WNED Buffalo, N.Y., says the show has no connection to a Web site, savereadingrainbow.org, which is soliciting funds to save the show, which is apparently not in need of saving.

An e-mail has been circulating among some children's book sellers asking them to click on the link to help save the long-running, Emmy award-winning children's educational series, including signing a petition and donating, with "all donations invested into our efforts to produce new episodes of Reading Rainbow," said the Just For Mom Foundation. "With your donation, we can keep the Reading Rainbow on the air today, tomorrow, and for the future. Please donate now and Save Reading Rainbow."

The impetus, either legitimately or not, may have been the PBS kids show budget cuts threatened earlier in the year by Republicans upset with noncom show Postcards From Buster. But according to Darwin McPherson, interim director of corporate communications for the station, "they have nothing to do with us. We would not go about raising funds in that manner."

Reading Rainbow is an "ongoing concern", he said, including five more episodes to produce in the current cycle with not worries about funding at the moment.

