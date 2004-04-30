Pike Heads KDKA
Christopher Pike, former president and general manager of WJLA Washington, D.C., and co-owned News Channel 8, has been named vice president and GM of Viacom Inc.'s CBS affiliate, KDKA-TV Pittsburgh, and co-owned UPN affiliate WNPA-TV there.
Before that, he was VP and GM of Allbritton's WHTM Harrisburg, Pa. His first day will be May 10. Pike replaces Gary Cozen, who resigned several weeks ago.
