Pike Heads KDKA

Christopher Pike, former president and general manager of WJLA Washington, D.C., and co-owned News Channel 8, has been named vice president and GM of Viacom Inc.'s CBS affiliate, KDKA-TV Pittsburgh, and co-owned UPN affiliate WNPA-TV there.

Before that, he was VP and GM of Allbritton's WHTM Harrisburg, Pa. His first day will be May 10. Pike replaces Gary Cozen, who resigned several weeks ago.