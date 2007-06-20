P&G Searches For Laffs

Aspiring comedic performers are urged to try out for the Procter & Gamble Productions Players, a comedy troupe that will attend the New York Television Festival in September, and star in a pilot. Six to 15 performers will get the nod, and will star in The Procter & Gamble Productions Comedy Hour.



“We look forward to discovering a new wave of talent that will breathe life into conventional sketch comedy programs,” said NYTVF founder Terence Gray. “Independent artists now have a next-generation comedic platform on which to showcase their talents.”