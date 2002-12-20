P&G: Cable's biggest spender

Procter & Gamble Co. reigns as a largest cable advertiser in 2002, sinking

$348.3 million into cable-television advertising, up from about $261 million the

year before.

Car maker General Motors Corp. ranked second, plunking down nearly $290 million, a 33.5

percent increase over last year.

AOL Time Warner Inc., last year's biggest ad spender, slipped down to third place,

spending $258 million on cable advertising.

Phillip Morris Cos., which kicked up $158 million, and Pfizer Inc.,

which spent $139 million, rounded out the top five cable advertisers.

The Walt Disney Co. and National Amusements Inc. joined the top-10 list for the first

time, with Disney spending $122 million and National Amusements $121

million.