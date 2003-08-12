Peacock roosts on Monday

NBC won the key adult-demographics and total-viewer Nielsen races Monday

night with Fear Factor, For Love or Money and Who Wants to

Marry My Dad.

CBS edged NBC in the household race with Yes, Dear, Still

Standing, Everybody LovesRaymond, TheKing of

Queens and CSI: Miami.

Fox was second among adults 18-34 with TheO.C. (a repeat of

the premiere episode) and Paradise Hotel.

ABC was third in households and viewers and fourth among adults 18-49 with

That’s IncredibleReunion and Storm of the Century.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer

averages: NBC 9.7 million, CBS 9.2 million, ABC 5.8 million and Fox 5.3

million.

Adults 18-49: NBC 4.1 rating/12 share, CBS 2.9/9, Fox 2.5/7 and ABC

1.9/6.