Peacock roosts on Monday
NBC won the key adult-demographics and total-viewer Nielsen races Monday
night with Fear Factor, For Love or Money and Who Wants to
Marry My Dad.
CBS edged NBC in the household race with Yes, Dear, Still
Standing, Everybody LovesRaymond, TheKing of
Queens and CSI: Miami.
Fox was second among adults 18-34 with TheO.C. (a repeat of
the premiere episode) and Paradise Hotel.
ABC was third in households and viewers and fourth among adults 18-49 with
That’s IncredibleReunion and Storm of the Century.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer
averages: NBC 9.7 million, CBS 9.2 million, ABC 5.8 million and Fox 5.3
million.
Adults 18-49: NBC 4.1 rating/12 share, CBS 2.9/9, Fox 2.5/7 and ABC
1.9/6.
