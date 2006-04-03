PBS Tops 'Rockies' Nods

PBS led all U.S.-broadcast programs nominated for awards in the Banff World Television Festival with four. There were more than 1,000 entries, the most in half a decade, with 101 nominations in 18 categories.

U.S. shows accounted for 13 of those nominations, with broadcast edging cable seven nominations to six, including one apiece for ABC's biggest hits, Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy.

Reflecting the drama-heavy state of U.S. TV, not a sitcom made the cut (dramedy Desperate Housewives was, however, nominated in that category). But neither did any U.S. reality shows get nominated, though Mark Burnett's British version of Apprentice got a nod.

Also picking up nominations were shows that aired on National Geographic Channel, History Channel, A&E, and Spike TV.

In addition to the comedy category, U.S. broadcast shows came up empty in the following categories : information and current affairs; children's; interactive; made-for-TV movies; performance probrams; popular science or natural history, and unscripted entertainment.

The 'Rockies' awards will be handed out June 12 at the Banff World Television Festival in Alberta, Canada.

Following are the U.S.-broadcast nominees:



Category: Arts Documentaries

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan

Produced By: Spitfire Pictures, Grey Water Park, Thirteen WNET, Sikelia

Broadcaster: PBS

Entrant Company: Spitfire Pictures, USA

Country: USA

Category: Animation Programs

Classical Baby

Produced By: HBO Family

Broadcaster: Home Box Office

Entrant Company: Home Box Office, USA

Country: USA

Category: Comedies

Desperate Housewives: That's Good, That's Bad

Produced By: Touchstone Television

Broadcaster: ABC

Entrant Company: Touchstone Television, USA

Country: USA

Category: Continuing Series

Grey's Anatomy: It's the End of the World

Produced By: Touchstone Television

Broadcaster: ABC

Entrant Company: Touchstone Television, USA

Country: USA

Law And Order Criminal Intent: In the Wee Small Hours

Produced By: Wolf Films in association with NBC Universal Television Studios

Broadcaster: NBC

Entrant Company: NBC/Universal/Wolf Films, USA

Country: USA

Category: Family & Youth Programs

The Hobart Shakespeareans

Produced By: A co-production of of Mel Stuart Productions, Inc.,

P.O.V./American Documentary, Inc. and Thirteen/WNET New York

Broadcaster: PBS

Category: Feature Length Documentaries

Bounty Hunters: Sacramento, California

Produced By: PSG Films in association with National Geographic Channel U.S.

Broadcaster: National Geographic Channel

Entrant Company: PSG Films, USA

Country: USA

Category: History & Biography Programs

American Experience: Two Days in October

Produced By: Robert Kenner Films in association with Wisconsin Public Television, Playtone, and BBC

Broadcaster: PBS

Entrant Company: WGBH Educational Foundation, USA

Country: USA

Rome: Engineering an Empire

Produced By: Kralyevich Productions, Inc.

Broadcaster: The History Channel

Entrant Company: The History Channel, USA

Country: USA

Category: Unscripted Entertainment Programs

The Apprentice: Home Shopping Channel

Produced By: Mark Burnett Productions, Talkback

Broadcaster: BBC TWO Erant Company: BBC, UK

Country: UK

Lifestyle Programs

Flip This House

Produced By: A&E Network in association with Departure Films

Broadcaster: A&E Network

Entrant Company: A&E Television Networks, USA

Country: USA

Category: Mini-Series

Rome

Produced By: HBO Entertainment in association with BBC

Broadcaster: Home Box Office

Entrant Company: Home Box Office, USA

Countries: USA, UK

Category: Social & Political Documentaries

A Lion in the House

Produced By: Lion in the House Productions Inc. in association with ITVS/PBS

Broadcaster: National PBS

Entrant Company: Films Transit International, USA

Country: USA

Category: Sports Programs

Viva Baseball

Produced By: Shoot the Moon Productions in association with Spike TV

Broadcaster: Spike TV

Entrant Company: MTV Networks, USA

Countries : USA, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico

