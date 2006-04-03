PBS Tops 'Rockies' Nods
PBS led all U.S.-broadcast programs nominated for awards in the Banff World Television Festival with four. There were more than 1,000 entries, the most in half a decade, with 101 nominations in 18 categories.
U.S. shows accounted for 13 of those nominations, with broadcast edging cable seven nominations to six, including one apiece for ABC's biggest hits, Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy.
Reflecting the drama-heavy state of U.S. TV, not a sitcom made the cut (dramedy Desperate Housewives was, however, nominated in that category). But neither did any U.S. reality shows get nominated, though Mark Burnett's British version of Apprentice got a nod.
Also picking up nominations were shows that aired on National Geographic Channel, History Channel, A&E, and Spike TV.
In addition to the comedy category, U.S. broadcast shows came up empty in the following categories : information and current affairs; children's; interactive; made-for-TV movies; performance probrams; popular science or natural history, and unscripted entertainment.
The 'Rockies' awards will be handed out June 12 at the Banff World Television Festival in Alberta, Canada.
Following are the U.S.-broadcast nominees:
Category: Arts Documentaries
No Direction Home: Bob Dylan
Produced By: Spitfire Pictures, Grey Water Park, Thirteen WNET, Sikelia
Broadcaster: PBS
Entrant Company: Spitfire Pictures, USA
Country: USA
Category: Animation Programs
Classical Baby
Produced By: HBO Family
Broadcaster: Home Box Office
Entrant Company: Home Box Office, USA
Country: USA
Category: Comedies
Desperate Housewives: That's Good, That's Bad
Produced By: Touchstone Television
Broadcaster: ABC
Entrant Company: Touchstone Television, USA
Country: USA
Category: Continuing Series
Grey's Anatomy: It's the End of the World
Produced By: Touchstone Television
Broadcaster: ABC
Entrant Company: Touchstone Television, USA
Country: USA
Law And Order Criminal Intent: In the Wee Small Hours
Produced By: Wolf Films in association with NBC Universal Television Studios
Broadcaster: NBC
Entrant Company: NBC/Universal/Wolf Films, USA
Country: USA
Category: Family & Youth Programs
The Hobart Shakespeareans
Produced By: A co-production of of Mel Stuart Productions, Inc.,
P.O.V./American Documentary, Inc. and Thirteen/WNET New York
Broadcaster: PBS
Category: Feature Length Documentaries
Bounty Hunters: Sacramento, California
Produced By: PSG Films in association with National Geographic Channel U.S.
Broadcaster: National Geographic Channel
Entrant Company: PSG Films, USA
Country: USA
Category: History & Biography Programs
American Experience: Two Days in October
Produced By: Robert Kenner Films in association with Wisconsin Public Television, Playtone, and BBC
Broadcaster: PBS
Entrant Company: WGBH Educational Foundation, USA
Country: USA
Rome: Engineering an Empire
Produced By: Kralyevich Productions, Inc.
Broadcaster: The History Channel
Entrant Company: The History Channel, USA
Country: USA
Category: Unscripted Entertainment Programs
The Apprentice: Home Shopping Channel
Produced By: Mark Burnett Productions, Talkback
Broadcaster: BBC TWO Erant Company: BBC, UK
Country: UK
Lifestyle Programs
Flip This House
Produced By: A&E Network in association with Departure Films
Broadcaster: A&E Network
Entrant Company: A&E Television Networks, USA
Country: USA
Category: Mini-Series
Rome
Produced By: HBO Entertainment in association with BBC
Broadcaster: Home Box Office
Entrant Company: Home Box Office, USA
Countries: USA, UK
Category: Social & Political Documentaries
A Lion in the House
Produced By: Lion in the House Productions Inc. in association with ITVS/PBS
Broadcaster: National PBS
Entrant Company: Films Transit International, USA
Country: USA
Category: Sports Programs
Viva Baseball
Produced By: Shoot the Moon Productions in association with Spike TV
Broadcaster: Spike TV
Entrant Company: MTV Networks, USA
Countries : USA, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico
