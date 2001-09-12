PBS series taping postponed
The taping of eight episodes of new PBS series Life 360 was halted due to the terrorist attacks.
The series, a co-production of PBS, CPB and ABC's Nightline, was shooting in New York using an ABC News crew and ABC correspondent Robert Krulwich as on-air talent. Krulwich and crew were called away to cover the tragedy.John Eggerton
