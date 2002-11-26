PBS rates with Skinwalkers
PBS scored a hit with Skinwalkers Sunday night.
The two-hour mystery, based on the Tony Hillerman novel and produced by Robert
Redford, drew a 4.2 rating in the Nielsen Media Research overnight markets,
which represented a 147 percent increase over PBS' 1.7 prime time average
season to date.
