PBS Picks Up Family Forensic Show

PBS will make history for a fourth season.

History Detectives, that is, which the noncom service has picked up for a summer 2006 broadcast.

The Brit/Yank co-production (Oregon Public TV and Lion Television), capitalizes on the forensic craze by exploring the family legends and folklore behind unusual and potentially historic objects.

Is this Goering's gun? Was that pocket watch a gift from Wyatt Earp to Doc Holliday? Does this mailbag belong to the "legendary 'Snowshoe' Thompson?" that sort of thing.

Executive producers are David Davis (Oregon Public TV) and Nick Catliff and Tony Tackaberry (Lion Television). Series producer is Christopher Bryson.

