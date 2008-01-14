PBS, Adobe Systems Launch Adobe Youth Voices Venture

PBS received $1 million from Adobe Systems to launch the Adobe Youth Voices Venture at the noncommercial broadcasting service.

The grant will support programming focused on youth-related subject matter and produced by both students and professionals.

"This remarkable gift represents a wonderful opportunity to serve kids and teens in a powerful new way," PBS president Paula Kerger said in announcing the grant. "Now young people who have been educated and inspired by PBS can work with us to create content that inspires their friends and classmates."

Kerger knows more than a little about getting corporate entities to contribute to public-broadcasting initiatives, having helped to raise record dollars for WNET before taking over PBS two years ago.