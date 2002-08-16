Pax plans entertainment specials for 9/11
To remember Sept. 11, Pax TV will air two special programs.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, Pax will present a World Trade Center episode of
It's a Miracle, hosted by Richard Thomas, featuring three stories of
faith, hope and friendship.
On the anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Pax will show an encore
presentation of a Doc episode called "Some Gave All." The two-hour
episode, which will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., is a tribute to veterans and New York
City firefighters. The network first ran the episode last Nov. 11.
