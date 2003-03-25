Paul Taylor exiting Alliance

Leading campaign-finance-reform advocate Paul Taylor, executive director of

the Alliance for Better Campaigns, is stepping down June 2 to join one of the

Alliance's funders, The Pew Charitable Trusts, to oversee public-interest-related projects.

Taylor, a former Washington Post reporter who left to start the Free

TV for Straight Talk coalition in 1996 and later the Alliance, will be based in

Washington, D.C., and oversee projects including the Pew Research Center for The People

and The Press.

He will be succeeded at the Alliance by Meredith McGehee, who has been a

consultant to the group since starting her own firm in 2002.

Before that, she spent 15 years with Common Cause, where she lobbied for

campaign-finance-reform legislation.