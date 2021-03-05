Paramount Plus Tallies Under 1 Million First-day Mobile App Downloads

You can’t tell a whole lot about mobile app downloads for streaming services designed for living room consumption.

But you tell something. How about this: Paramount Plus is more popular than Quibi, but not as incendiary out of the gate as, say, Disney Plus?

According to data supplied by mobile analytics company Sensor Tower, the iOS version app for ViacomCBS’ new subscription streaming service, Paramount Plus, has been downloaded around 600,000 times since debuting Thursday morning and currently ranks behind TikTok, Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max, as of Friday afternoon.

According to Sensor Tower, Paramount Plus, which is base priced at $4.99 a version with limited advertising, has generated $3 million so far on service signups through Apple’s App Store.

On Google Play, Paramount Plus ranked as only the 26th most popular entertainment app Friday, with 300,000 downloads since Thursday morning generating revenue of $1 million.

For its part, the Disney Plus app tallied nearly 4 million mobile app downloads on its first day in the market, November 12, 2019, also according to Sensor Tower. When it debuted on April 6 of last year, the mobile app for failed streaming startup Quibi counted around 300,000 first-day downloads.

Only around 90,000 users downloaded the iOS and Android versions of HBO Max when that service debuted May 27, 2021.

Again, measuring early app download figures from sources like Sensor Tower, Apptopia and App Annie can only tell you so much about the Streaming Wars, and that’s probably why you see less and less of this kind of coverage.

But until ViacomCBS releases subscriber numbers, these kinds of tidbits still generate news stories on slow Friday afternoons. Enjoy!