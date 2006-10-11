Is P. Diddy the New King?

Currently rolling out in commercials only on YouTube, P. Diddy (aka Sean Combs) is the new pitchman for the Burger King restaurant chain.

The move is aimed at attracting new customers--namely those in the music, entertainment and fashion industries-- to the Number 2 hamburger chain.

The grainy video features the hip-hop mogul walking through a Burger King, and ordering a Whopper to the surprise of the staff. For the full story, click here.