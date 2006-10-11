Is P. Diddy the New King?
Currently rolling out in commercials only on YouTube, P. Diddy (aka Sean Combs) is the new pitchman for the Burger King restaurant chain.
The move is aimed at attracting new customers--namely those in the music, entertainment and fashion industries-- to the Number 2 hamburger chain.
The grainy video features the hip-hop mogul walking through a Burger King, and ordering a Whopper to the surprise of the staff. For the full story, click here.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.