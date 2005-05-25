Oxygen Snags 70's Show Co-Star

That 70s Show’s Laura Prepon will star in Romancing the Bride, a romantic comedy bowing on Oxygen in Fall 2005.

The movie, to be shot in high-definition in Acapulco, centers on Prepon’s domineering character, who somehow ends up marrying a complete stranger played by Matt Cedeno (Days of Our Lives). The two fight through burning buildings, croc-infested waters, and Mexican authorities on a day-long rush to annul their accidental nuptials.

Romancing marks Oxygen’s third partnership with producer Tim Perell for Process Media – the two worked together on My Sexiest Mistake and Tempting Adam. Adam’s director, Kris Isacsson, will direct Romancing.

The movie is part of Oxygen’s plan to target young women through comedy.

The women’s network, available to around 54 million viewers, recently greenlit Campus Ladies, a half-hour loosely scripted comedy from Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, and a two-hour special beauty pageant for full-figured women from comedienne Mo’Nique.

June 25, the network will premiere another original romantic comedy, Nadine in Dateland, starring Janeane Garofolo.

It is also grouping acquired sitcoms Roseanne, Ellen, Living Single and A Different World into a daytime comedy block anchored by newest acquisition Grace Under Fire.