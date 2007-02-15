Overnight Ratings: Revenge of the Geeks

Fox's American Idol was, of course, the clear winner in the primetime race Wednesday night, but there was a smaller success story: The CW's third-season finale of Beauty & the Geek was the series highest-rated finale yet in the key 18-49 demo, notching a 1.9 rating/5 share, according to Nielsen overnights. That's a 12% improvement from the second-cycle finale on The WB.

One Tree Hill followed the one-hour Geek at 9, earning a 1.1/3. Overall, The CW scored a 1.5/4.

Fox was in first place on the strength of Idol, which scored a 12.1/29 in the 9-10 slot. With its lead-in, Bones, notching a 4.1/11, Fox got a 8.1/21 for the night.

CBS was second with a 3.5/9. Its highest-rated show was CSI: NY with a 4.4/11.

ABC took third with a 3.3/8; an original episode of Lost at 10 (a rerun preceded it) was its highest-rated show at a 5.6/14.

NBC was No. 4 with a 2.7/7 for Friday Night Lights, Deal or No Deal and Medium (its best showing, with a 3.0/8).