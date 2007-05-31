Overnight Ratings: Fox Dances to First Place

Fox cleanly beat the competition on Wednesday night with a 4.0 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo thanks to smooth moves from So You Think You Can Dance. The two-hour episode pulled an impressive 4.8/13 in it's last half hour at 9:30 p.m.

Lagging behind the dance competition in second place for the night was CBS with a 2.4/7 for the night. The network's strongest performer was a repeat of Criminal Minds with a 2.6/7 in its second half-hour.

In third place was ABC with a 2.0/6. Celebrity look-alike show Next Best Thing pulled decent ratings in the 8 p.m. hour closing out with a 2.6/8, but the network dropped off the rest of the night with a repeat of Traveler in the following hour only getting a 1.6/5.

In fourth place, again, was NBC with 1.9/6 for Wednesday night. The two-hour Most Outrageous Moments pulled a 2.5/7 at its peak, the 9:30 p.m. half-hour.

In last was the CW with a 0.9/3 on the night.