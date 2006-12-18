Overnight Ratings: CBS Is a Survivor

The three-hour season finale of Survivor (including the reunion show) put CBS in the first-place position in primetime on Sunday. The Eye network scored a 4.7 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demo; Survivor's three hours earned a 5.5/13.

Fox was in the No. 2 slot with its football overrun, The OT, and its lineup of comedies; the network scored a 4.4/11.

Close behind with a 4.3/11 was NBC for a night of football (the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Diego Chargers).

At No. 4 was ABC with a 3.6/9. Its highest-rated offering was the seasonal flick Santa Clause 2 (5.1/12).

The CW earned an 0.6/2 for a rerun-heavy night; its only original show was Reba (the network's highest-rated program of the night) in the 7:30-8 slot.

