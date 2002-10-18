Outdoor Life mounts Extreme adventure

Outdoor adventurers will battle for the chance to climb Mount Everest on an

upcoming reality show for Outdoor Life Network.

Global Extremes: Mt. Everest - 4Runners of Adventure begins with 50

athletes competing for 12 finalist spots in extreme-sports competitions like

mountain biking and rock climbing.

The final 12 contestants will move on to competitions in extreme climates such as

the South Africa desert, the jungle of Malaysian Borneo and the frozen expanses of

Iceland.

Anyone who survives those locales gets a shot at climbing Mt. Everest. The

winner of the five-month competition will receive $250,000.

Global Extremes premieres Jan. 6 on OLN, which is available in about 45

million cable homes. The series is sponsored by Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc., and it pumps Toyota's

4Runner sport-utility vehicle.