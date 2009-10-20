Oprah Scores Palin Exclusive
Oprah Winfrey has landed the first interview with former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on the eve of the launch of Palin’s book, Going Rogue: An American Life. Winfrey will talk to Palin on CBS Television Distribution’s Oprah on Monday, Nov. 16.
Palin first became known nationally when Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) chose her as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election.
Palin is the latest in a string of exclusive interviews for Winfrey, including Mackenzie Phillips and Whitney Houston.
