OLN Tests HD Waters

Outdoor Life Network plans to try its hand at high-definition programming.

The network, making its first appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour, is hatching a 13-episode reality series to be produced in HD featuring Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong and the U.S. Postal Service cycling team.

The series, ’04: The Lance Armstrong Story, follows Armstrong and the team on and off the cycling course in the months leading up to the Tour and throughout the competition. The series will debut April 29.

OLN president Roger Williams said his network is talking to pay-per-view and on-demand provider In Demand, which runs high-definition channels that distribute content from other programmers, to carry the series. Williams says he would like to make more shows in HD, possibly bull riding or surfing, and someday launch a dedicated OLN HD network, although he admits that is likely years off.