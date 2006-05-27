Obituary
By Staff
James “Jim” Ricks Sr., sales executive for syndication pioneer Ziv Entertainment, died April 23 at his home in Ormond Beach, Fla. He was 83. During his career, Ricks also worked at Desilu Studios, United Artists, Columbia Pictures, Paramount Television, Metromedia and Fox TV.
