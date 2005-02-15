NRB Pans 700-MHz Plan
The National Religious Broadcasters association is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to rethink its plan to reclaim channels in the 700-megahertz band for emergency communications, and it wants Congress to step in and establish an "equitable" digital-TV-transition plan.
The 700 mHz band is home to a number of religious broadcasters, and the group says the FCC plan will "cause consumer disruption and detrimentally affect the cultural dialogue."
NRB had not yet endorsed a resolution pushing for passage of the Senate and House indecency enforcement bills, the latter which is scheduled for a Wednesday, Feb. 16 vote and almost certain passage. A source said they were still working through that resolution.
The group also called for Hollywood to treat faith more fairly. NRB cited a Parents Televison Council study that found religion was regularly dissed on prime time TV. PTC President Brent Bozell gave attendees a personal walk-through of the study, which was released last month.
NRB is gathered for its annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.