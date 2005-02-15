NRB Pans 700-MHz Plan

The National Religious Broadcasters association is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to rethink its plan to reclaim channels in the 700-megahertz band for emergency communications, and it wants Congress to step in and establish an "equitable" digital-TV-transition plan.

The 700 mHz band is home to a number of religious broadcasters, and the group says the FCC plan will "cause consumer disruption and detrimentally affect the cultural dialogue."

NRB had not yet endorsed a resolution pushing for passage of the Senate and House indecency enforcement bills, the latter which is scheduled for a Wednesday, Feb. 16 vote and almost certain passage. A source said they were still working through that resolution.

The group also called for Hollywood to treat faith more fairly. NRB cited a Parents Televison Council study that found religion was regularly dissed on prime time TV. PTC President Brent Bozell gave attendees a personal walk-through of the study, which was released last month.

NRB is gathered for its annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif.

