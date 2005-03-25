Not Getting Too Old for This Stint
By Joel Meyer
Danny Glover, best known for screen roles in The Color Purple and the Lethal Weapon franchise, will guest-star on NBC's ER this spring, the network announced Friday. The acting veteran will play Mekhi Phifer's estranged father.
Glover's first episode will air May 19. He'll appear on the program again next season.
