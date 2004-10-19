Nightline Shadows Edwards

Ted Koppel, host of ABC's Nightline, will spend the day on the campaign trail with Democratic vice-presidential nominee John Edwards Oct. 20 for a "day in the political life" profile on that night's show (11:35 p.m.).

Nightline devoted a show to the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry on June 25. The show has yet to profile either of the Republican candidates. The much debated media literal bias at work? Well, no.

Nightline says it has extended similar invitations to the campaigns of both President Bush and VP Dick Cheney, but has gotten no response.

