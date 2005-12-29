Nielsen Calls Nationals Release Imminent

Due to the Christmas holiday and the addition of several new data streams, says Nielsen, the ratings company had to delay the release of national overnight ratings for Monday and Tuesday, the first days of its new, expanded ratings reports.

According to Nielsen spokeswoman Karen Gyimesi, the national overnights for Monday, which will include for the first time Univision and separate ratings for time-shifted DVR viewing, will be available at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Tuesday nationals available at 4:30 p.m..

Overnight Fast Nationals, which measure a subsample of the national audience, have been issued, showing Univision as a solid number five among seven nets, beating The WB and UPN in the 19-49 demo on Tuesday night, for example, and even placing one show, soap Alborada (Dawn) in third at 9-10 on Tuesday night, beating ABC and CBS in the time period,

Gyimesi attributed the national ratings delay to the holiday weekend plus "having to crunch an enormous amount of data for the first time." In fact, according to Gyimesi, some network clients got the Fast National numbers without Univision because they did not want to be e-mailed such a large spreadsheet file (the numbers were still available for downloading from Nielsen).

That new information includes two separate data streams--day-and-date viewing and day-and-date plus time-shifted within a few hours (up until 3 a.m.). Eventually, it will also include a third stream: day-and-date plus time-shifted up to a week, with that number coming out about two weeks after airdate.

What will happen when yet another network, Telemundo, is added to the mix at the end of January? Gyimesi says the company will be an "old hand" at it by then.