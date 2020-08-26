Nick at Nite Grabs Off-Net Episodes of ‘Young Sheldon’

ViacomCBS’s Nickelodeon said it has acquired the off-network rights to Young Sheldon and will add the top-rated sitcom to its Nick at Nite lineup starting in November.

(Image credit: Nick at Nite)

Young Sheldon airs on ViacomCBS’s CBS broadcast network. It is produced and distributed by AT&T’s Warner Bros. and its streaming rights were sold to HBO Max--AT&T’s streaming service--in a deal reportedly worth $600 million.

Terms of the new cable deal were not disclosed.

Young Sheldon is a prequel to Big Bang Theory telling the story of Sheldon Cooper growing up as an awkward genius in West Texas. HBO Max acquired the streaming rights to Big Bang Theory and reruns of the sitcom appear on AT&T’s TBS cable channel.

Nick at Nite will initially run the first three seasons--65 episodes--of Young Sheldon. It will also be able to run later seasons beginning fall 2021. Young Sheldon joins other family sitcoms, including Friends, George Lopez and Mom, in Nick at Nite's lineup.

Iain Armitage stars as young Sheldon Cooper and Jim Parsons, who played Cooper as a grownup on Big Bang Theory, is the show’s narrator. The series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord, with Annie Potts.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. It is executive produced by Lorre, Molaro, Steve Holland, Parsons and Todd Spiewak.

Young Sheldon is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.