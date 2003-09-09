NFL is see-saw ratings game

CBS was up and Fox was down for the first Sunday of the National Football League season compared

with last year, according to Nielsen Media Research's overnight ratings in 55 metered markets.

CBS said it had its best opening-day ratings in four years, averaging a

9.9/21, up 14% from last year's 8.7/19.

Fox carried the doubleheader in week one and posted an average 8.8/19 for

the regional games airing at 1 p.m. The 4 p.m. games averaged a 15.2/30, up

slightly from last year's 15.1/30. The doubleheader average was a 12.0/25, down

3% from last year's week one.

ABC opened its NFL season last Thursday with a prime-time game that easily

beat the competition, drawing 19.2 million viewers, well above the season

average of 17.1 million viewers that Monday Night Football drew in the 2002

season.