Nexstar's Sook To Ring NASDAQ Opening Bell

Perry Sook, chairman, CEO and president of Nexstar Broadcast Group, will ring the opening bell at the NASDAQ stock exchange in New York Nov. 26, marking the 10th anniversary of the company's listing on the exchange.

Nexstar owned 42 stations in 26 markets upon its IPO a decade ago, growing to 102 stations in 54 markets that it will own once all announced transactions are closed. In the last two years, Nexstar has acquired $826.25 million in station properties. Last year, it swung a deal for a dozen Newport TV stations at $285.5 million. Earlier this year, it and closely aligned Mission Broadcasting acquired the CCA stations for $270 million.

More recently, Nexstar agreed to acquire stations owned by Grant for $87.5 million and Citadel for $88 million.

Sook, a pioneer in the early retrans battles, was named B&C's Broadcaster of the Year in 2009.