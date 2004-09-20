New Tech in Focus

A special highlight of IBC is its "New Technology Campus," which touts

advances by world-wide broadcasters and fledgling organizations. This year,

Fuji TV Network took center stage with two products: a music eraser and a new

way to automatically remove profanity from non-live content.

Kazuhiro Hoya, of Fuji Television Network's Broadcasting Coordination

Section Technical Department, says the music eraser could be useful for

repurposing content for the Internet when the distributor doesn't have music

rights.

"This will remove the music track in the background, while keeping the

dialogue, sound effects and background noise," says Hoya. The system works

close to a real-time basis. It's based on Fuji TV's own phase-independent

function-elimination method that finds the music portion of an audio track and

deletes it. The user then adds original music that he or she has rights to

use.

As for the profanity-cleaner, it's useful only for prerecorded content.

The user creates a list of inappropriate words, then passes the video through

the system. The system takes out those words.

An audio development by Fraunhofer IIS holds promise. As video

compression improves and requires less bandwidth, the audio stream becomes more

of a bandwidth hog. That creates a need for improved audio compression, which

Fraunhofer offers with its HE AAC advanced audio-compression system. It can

deliver surround-sound audio at data rates as low as 48 kbps. That's critical,

since video compression can deliver video in 1.5 Mbps.

Korea's top broadcasting institute, KBS BTRI (Broadcast Technical

Research Institute), offered a new watermarking system for DTV that includes a

real-time HD/SD watermark embedder and detector. The watermark is invisible to

viewers but completely readable by the detector.

Another KBS innovation was a character-retrieval unit that aids

asset-management systems. With the help of face-recognition software, it can

build metadata information, including the name of the person onscreen, the time

he or she appears and leaves, and the screen time.

The capability has been offered before by companies like Virage, but KBS

believes its solution would benefit asset-management systems. A final boon: The

BBC's use of audio panning for audio description information. The advantage?

The visually impaired have the ability to adjust the sound level of the audio

description narration and the program's soundtrack.