New president for Panasonic Broadcast
No official word yet, but look for Panasonic Broadcast and Digital Systems to name a new president. Frank DeFina, president of Panasonic Security and Digital Imaging Co., will take over the reins of the Broadcast and Digital Systems division from Steve Yuhas, who has held them since February. Yuhas remains atop the company's systems sector.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.