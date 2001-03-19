New Line clears film packages

New Line Television has cleared both of its latest film packages New Line 9 and The Dumb One on over 140 stations, representing 18 of the top 20 markets.

The news comes on the heels of Jim Rosenthal's appointment as the company's president, replacing Bob Friedman who was named to head up AOL/Time Warner's new interactive venture, AOLTV. Station groups on board for New Line's film packages, featuring such movies as Thirteen Days, starring Kevin Costner, The Cell, starring Jennifer Lopez and Jim Carrey's Dumb & Dumber, include Paramount, CBS, Tribune, Young, Cox and the WB 100+ Station Group.

- Susanne Ault