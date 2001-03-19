New drama in real time

Kiefer Sutherland has been cast in a new Fox drama pilot, 24, which will unspool in real time, one hour of the action rolling out each week. Produced by Imagine in association with 20th Century Fox, the series stars Sutherland as a CIA agent trying to stop the assassination of a presidential candidate. La Femme Nikita writers Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran are on board with the project, along with Imagine's Tony Krantz, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

In more pilot action, Oscar-nominated Marcia Gay Harden has been cast opposite Richard Dreyfus in CBS' The Education of Max Bickford (20th Century/CBS Productions). Also, UPN has put into motion the pilot Dead Zone, based on the Stephen King novel.