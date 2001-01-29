Network election night review slated

Several heads of the major news outlets are likely to spend Valentine's Day in Washington, speaking before the House Commerce Committee on why the networks incorrectly called Florida for Democratic nominee Al Gore on Election Night.

Witnesses are not in place yet, says committee spokesman Ken Johnson. House Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) blasted the networks last November for giving Florida to Gore too early, blaming the networks for disenfranchising voters and keeping them away from the polls.

On Monday, Tauzin's committee received copies of the networks' agreement to create Voter News Service, the service that surveys voters and uses statistics to predict state outcomes well before all the votes are counted. Tauzin is looking into whether the networks' agreement violates antitrust law, Johnson says.

- Paige Albiniak