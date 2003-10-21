Nets Snub ABC's Reality Awards Show

ABC is having a tough time going ahead with its planned reality awards show, sources said, as none of the other "Big Three" networks wants to participate.

ABC announced the show in early September with plans to air it this fall.

As the network got closer to production time, ABC discovered that CBS, Fox and NBC did not want to provide stars and clips that would help ABC to garner a high rating in competition with them.

Sources said Telepictures Productions, home of Mike Fleiss’ Next Entertainment, was also balking.

But Telepictures president Jim Paratore said it’s a matter of not wanting to commit if the other players won’t: "ABC has been a great partner in The Bachelor

and The Bachelorette

. Now we are waiting to see how the show evolves."

At deadline Monday, ABC was deciding whether or not it made sense to continue with the show.

Sources said the network was hoping to produce a fun, fast-paced awards show along the lines of MTV: Music Television's MTV Video Music Awards

, with a possible rebroadcast on Viacom Inc.’s VH1.

Don Mischer, executive producer of the Emmy Awards, is on board to produce.