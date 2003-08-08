Nets' revenues flat in 2Q
Net revenues for the "Big Three" networks were essentially flat in the second
quarter at $2.7 billion, according to numbers compiled by Ernst & Young LLP and
released by the Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association last week.
Prime time, however, was up 8% to $1.7 billion, while the late-night, morning
and daytime dayparts all showed double-digit gains.
Sports was down 46% to $238 million.
For the first six months, combined Big Three revenues were down 6% to $5.4
billion, due in large part to 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games spending.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.