Nets Look for Venue Change Again

CBS, Fox and NBC are making another try at moving lawsuits attacking the

Federal Communications Commission’s new ownership rules from a Philadelphia

Federal Appeals Court to its sibling venue in Washington, D.C.

The networks Monday requested that the full lineup of the Philadelphia court's

judges grant an en banc review of a decision last week to retain the case by a three-judge panel of the court.

The networks repeated their argument that the D.C. court is the appropriate

arena because it has ruled on previous ownership cases and the latest FCC rules

are a result of that court's order to rewrite previous incarnations of the

rules.

The networks have filed suit asking that the new 45% national TV-ownership

cap be raised or eliminated altogether.

Other suits in the consolidated case include activists' bid to reinstate the

previous, tighter rules and broadcasters' efforts to relax restrictions on TV

duopolies.