Off-net Blue available

After a last second court settlement late Friday, off-network episodes of

NYPD Blue are now up for grabs.

Avoiding the trial that was supposed to

start Monday, NYPD Blue's co-owner, 20th Century Fox, settled with the show's other

co-owner, executive producer Steven Bochco, for the release of the series from

its current FX home starting in fall 2001.

From a lawsuit

filed last year, Bochco alleged that Fox had sold FX, its sister network under

News Corp., NYPD Blue for a

lowballed price, arguing that the show was worth $700,000 per episode versus the

$400,000 it went for in 1995.

However, Fox (News Corp. syndication division Twentieth Television actually

sells the police drama on its behalf) maintained that the $400,000 was a

record-breaking price at that time. Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed

due to a confidentiality agreement.

Complaining about supposed injustices of vertically

integrated companies has happened before - last May, David Duchovny settled a

lawsuit regarding Fox's sale of The X-Files to FX. At this point, it's hard to

say if buyers will find NYPD Blue a valuable

property, several years after it debuted on FX in 1997, but there's a chance

that the show could go for more than $700,000.

Reportedly, Columbia Tri-Star Television Distribution is

asking $1 million per for arguably lower-profile Dawson's Creek, and

recently, TNN: The National Network paid a sky-high $1.5 million for CSI: Crime Scene

Investigations.