Nelson is all talk for Twentieth

By

Twentieth Television is bringing out a
new talk show with former Fox News Channel personality Rob Nelson.

The Rob Nelson Show

has already been cleared on the co-owned Fox O&O
stations, covering 46% of the country.

Nelson formerly hosted The Full Nelson

on
Fox News Channel.

The daily hour show will be executive produced by Linda
Ellman, a former producer on Entertainment Tonight and Hard
Copy

.

Twentieth executives are selling the show for a fall
2002 debut.