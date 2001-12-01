Nelson is all talk for Twentieth
Twentieth Television is bringing out a
new talk show with former Fox News Channel personality Rob Nelson.
The Rob Nelson Show
has already been cleared on the co-owned Fox O&O
stations, covering 46% of the country.
Nelson formerly hosted The Full Nelson
on
Fox News Channel.
The daily hour show will be executive produced by Linda
Ellman, a former producer on Entertainment Tonight and Hard
Copy
.
Twentieth executives are selling the show for a fall
2002 debut.
