NCTA ADVISES FCC to SAY NO TO WHDT-DT

The National Cable Television Association has filed reply comments opposing digital station WHDT-DT Stuart, Fla.'s, request for a ruling from the FCC that during the digital transition, cable systems must carry digital-only stations in analog form. NCTA argues that mandating analog carriage of a digital-only station would impose "serious" burdens on cable operators, and says there is no basis for carrying a station whose signal effectively can't be seen by over-the-air viewers.