NBCU Invests in Mobile Advertising Network Greystripe
NBCU is joining Disney in investing in mobile advertising, according to mobile ad network Greystripe.
Greystripe said that GE/NBCU's Peacock Equity Fund has invested $2 million in the company, which delivers advertising to iPhones. Disney's Steamboat Ventures has also funded the company.
Peacock Equity is a $250 million fund focusing on technologies or business that fit with NBC Universal.
For example, NBC Universal's A Perfect Getaway, was the first customer for an iPhone ad taking advantage of the phones "acceleration and tilt" functions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.