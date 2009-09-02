NBCU Invests in Mobile Advertising Network Greystripe

NBCU is joining Disney in investing in mobile advertising, according to mobile ad network Greystripe.

Greystripe said that GE/NBCU's Peacock Equity Fund has invested $2 million in the company, which delivers advertising to iPhones. Disney's Steamboat Ventures has also funded the company.

Peacock Equity is a $250 million fund focusing on technologies or business that fit with NBC Universal.

For example, NBC Universal's A Perfect Getaway, was the first customer for an iPhone ad taking advantage of the phones "acceleration and tilt" functions.