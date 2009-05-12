NBCU and MVPDs Team Up For "Royal Rewards" Ad Promotion

NBCU is teaming up with its multichannel video program distributors for "Royal Rewards," an affiliate promotion for USA Network's upcoming Royal Pains, which debuts June 4 at 10 p.m, and Burn Notice, returning for season three on June 4 at 9 p.m.

Affiliates that drive local sales will be able to redeem points to win shopping experience for Royal Pains and Burn Notice merchandise themed for The Hamptons and Miami, where the series are filmed. Partners that utilize the promotion to drive local ad sales will commit 250 cross-channel spots between May 21 and June 4. In return, they redeem points earned for the promotion for an online shopping experience.

"We are pleased to bring our valued distribution partners a high-end promotion for this new marquee series," said Brian Hunt, senior VP of marketing and sales strategy, TV Networks Distribution at NBCU. "Our partners will have the opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind customized shopping experience centered around two hot spots."

Merchandise partners can earn related to Royal Pains include an Apple Macbook, an LP Stainless steel grill, and Tiffany & Co. gift cards. Merchandise from Burn Notice includes an iPod nano, a GPS navigation system and a Playstation 3 console.

Royal Pains is about a young doctor (played by Mark Feuerstein) who loses his medical practice in New York City and revives his career as a doctor for the privileged as well as the working class residents of the Hamptons. Spy action series Burn Notice was the number one show on cable in its first year. It stars Jeffrey Donovan.