NBC's Wednesday invincibility slips

CBS took households and total viewers away from NBC Wednesday night, and ABC

edged into first in the key adult demographics.

The 'Peacock' was second in the circulation categories and third in the

demos. Fox was a distant fourth all night, according to Nielsen Media Research

fast affiliate ratings.

In the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST period, the Country Music Awards on CBS

was first in all of the key categories. NBC's Ed was second in households

and total viewers, followed closely by ABC's My Wife and Kids/The

George Lopez Show comedy lineup. ABC took second, though, in adults 18

through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., the CMAs maintained its hold on households and

total viewers but ceded the adult demos to ABC's The Bachelor. Normally a

powerhouse, NBC's The West Wing edged out The Bachelor for second

place in households and viewers but was third in the demos.

In the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour, NBC's Law & Order gave a strong

performance in the circulation categories but fell to second in adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54 and third in adults 18 through 34. ABC's

20/20 special on The Osbournes tied with the CMAs for

second in households and total viewers but was first in the key adult demos.

For the night, according to the fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS 11.0

rating/17 share, NBC 10.3/16, ABC 9.2/14 and Fox 4.7/7.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 6.7/17, CBS 6.0/15, NBC 5.2/13 and Fox 3.1/8.

As for the weblets, in the Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network

finished just barely ahead of UPN, averaging a 4.0/6 in the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

period versus the latter's 3.9/5.