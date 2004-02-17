NBC’s Big, Green Machine

Sunday night’s airing of theatrical Shrek scared up the peacock’s best movie showing in 18-49 eyeballs since the November sweeps in 2000.

It was the best 18-49 theatrical numbers for any network since November 2000, according to NBC. At 7-9 p.m., Shrek recorded a 5.4 rating/15 share in the demo, according to Nielsen fast-affiliate numbers.

Taking a cue from the feature-rich DVD environment, NBC also included a new film trailer and the hyphen-heavy, tongue twisting "never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage."

The film, with help from strong performances by American Dreams and Law & Order helped propel the net to a nightly win in the demo.

According to the preliminary numbers, the tale of the tape was NBC 5.3/13; ABC 3.5/9; CBS 3.4/9; Fox 2.8/7; WB, 1.7/4.