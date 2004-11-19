NBC4 On Demand to Launch

"News at 11, or 12, or 1, or 2, or ..."

Time Warner Cable customers in Los Angeles will soon be able to get the local news any time they like.



Time Warner Cable is rolling out NBC4 On Demand for its Los Angeles and Orange Country subscribers allowing them to watch KNBC’s 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts throughout the day.

"We are thrilled to partner with NBC4 News on this exciting new way for Southern Californians to access the best news coverage in the Southland anytime they want, twenty-four hours a day," said Roger Keating, President of Time Warner Cable's Los Angeles Division said in a statement.

The service will be available to area Time Warner digital cable customers. The 5 a.m. news will be available on demand by 7 a.m. and the 5 p.m. newscast will be ready at 7 p.m. The daily versions will each stay on the server for 22 hours.

About three quarters (71.5%) of Time Warner Cable's approximately 300,000 subs are digital.