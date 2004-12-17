NBC: You're Higher! (In Ratings)

It was must-see Thursday all over again for NBC.

Thanks to marathon Apprentice finale, the night's top-rated show, the network won the Nielsen prime time ratings for the night in the key 18-49 demo.

NBC averaged a 7.8 rating/21 share for its three-hour Apprentice. CBS was a distant second with a 5.1/14 for back-to-back CSI repeats and Without a Trace.

(It was a reversal of the previous Thursday, when CBS dominated with Survivor--which has ended its latest installment--and a new CSI.)

Fox was third with a 2.2/6 for The O.C. and North Shore.

ABC, the feast-or-famine network, was in famine mode, with a 1.9/5 for a repeat of a Charlie Brown Christmas (Is it just us, or has Charlie been around a lot this holiday season?), Life As We Know It, which showed few signs of life at a 1.3/3, the night's lowest-rated network series, and Prime Time. Still, that was up from its 1.6/4 average the previous Thursday.

UPN was fifth with a 1.7/5 for WWE Smackdown, and The WB brought up the rear with a .8/2 for its movie, Crossroads.