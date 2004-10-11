NBC Wins Presidential Debate

The candidates might have been in a dead heat during Friday night’s debate, but NBC was the clear winner in the ratings.

For the 97-minute debate from 9 p.m.-10:37 p.m., the network pulled in 12.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

ABC came in second with 10.3 million viewers. CBS scored 8.1 million viewers, Fox News Channel 7.1 million, Fox 3.8 million, Cable News Network 3.4 million and MSNBC 1.7 million.

NBC came out on top again in the post-debate analysis (starting after the debate and running until 11 p.m.). The network attracted 10.6 million total viewers, according to separate ratings numbers compiled by ABC. ABC had 8.6 million viewers, Fox News 6.7 million and CNN 3.6 million. Fox and MSNBC did not provide analysis in the time period.