NBC ups Blackman in Philly

Veteran NBC newsman Chris Blackman has been promoted from assistant news

director to vice president of news at NBC-owned WCU-TV Philadelphia.

Blackman replaced Steve Schwaid, who is running the NBC team that will

transition KNTV(TV) in San Jose, Calif., from a Granite Broadcasting Corp.

affiliate to an NBC-owned station when the sale is approved, sometime this

year.

Blackman, who joined WCAU-TV last year, was previously a news executive for

NBC's Asia operations, as well as a producer at WMAQ-TV, the network's station

in Chicago.