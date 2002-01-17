NBC ups Blackman in Philly
Veteran NBC newsman Chris Blackman has been promoted from assistant news
director to vice president of news at NBC-owned WCU-TV Philadelphia.
Blackman replaced Steve Schwaid, who is running the NBC team that will
transition KNTV(TV) in San Jose, Calif., from a Granite Broadcasting Corp.
affiliate to an NBC-owned station when the sale is approved, sometime this
year.
Blackman, who joined WCAU-TV last year, was previously a news executive for
NBC's Asia operations, as well as a producer at WMAQ-TV, the network's station
in Chicago.
